Rihanna enjoys 'antagonising' fans over new music

Rihanna "likes to antagonise fans a little bit" when it comes to her long-awaited new music.

The star hasn't released new tunes since her 2016 record Anti, which included the hit single Work, and the musician-turned-fashion designer told Entertainment Tonight she's enjoying the speculation about potential new offerings.

"To be continued," she teased, miming three dots with her fingers. "I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back."

Meanwhile, the Umbrella singer is focusing on the the launch of her new Fenty 2-20 collection, and she confessed her rise to prominence within the fashion industry has been "incredible".

"It's a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about," she reflected. "Fashion, being creative, that's one of those things - it doesn't matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.

"To have this opportunity to do a Fenty brand with LVMH is special. It makes me feel validated," she smiled.

And in an interview with The Cut on Friday, Rihanna confirmed she'll be hitting the studio with producer Pharrell Williams.

“I’m going to be in the studio," she said of her plans for Valentine's Day. "I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time."

Unable to contain her excitement, she added: “Okay, I’ll tell you. (It’s) Pharrell," she revealed.