Jennifer Lopez claps back at critics of Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez fired back at critics who claimed her and Shakira‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was “too sexy”.

The On The Floor hitmaker, 50, received acclaim for her co-headlining slot last Sunday, but critics online took aim at the singers for their sexy outfits and suggestive dance moves.

Speaking to Variety, however, Jennifer insisted the backlash was "silliness".

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” she said. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved.

"And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, it’s not something I can even let in because it was such an amazing night. So many beautiful things came out of it.”

Adding she's "very proud" of the show she and Shakira delivered, the singer continued: “The message of standing up for yourself, being a women. That’s what I want to pass on to little girls: You’re strong, you’re beautiful. Everything about you, be proud of it."

Following the show, Jennifer took to social media to celebrate her performance, calling it "the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined".