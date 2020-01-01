NEWS Liam Gallagher says reforming Oasis without 'becoming mates again' with Noel would be a 'waste of time' Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old rocker and his brother have been locked in a bitter feud since Oasis split in 2009, and whilst Liam is determined to get the band back together again, he’s said there won’t be any point in a reunion if he and Noel aren’t “mates” when it happens.



He said: “I think for us to get back together just for money and just to do a tour …we’ve got to become mates again, you know what I mean? If we become mates again, then it’ll be the best thing since sliced bread.Buy tickets below.



“But if we do it without becoming mates again, I think it would be a f***ing waste of time. I don’t think we’d last the first chorus of f***ing ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’. I think I’d end up sticking it on him.”



The ‘Shockwave’ hitmaker also insisted both he and Noel would need to put in equal amounts of work to make a reunion happen, and slammed the idea of him simply joining Noel’s band the High Flying Birds.



He added: “But if it does happen, it’ll be 50/50, believe you me. Noel seems to think he’ll be throwing me a bone, you know what I mean? He won’t be throwing me a f***ing bone.



“It’ll be 50/50, and I’ll be choosing who’s in the band as well, because if he thinks I’m joining the High Flying Birds but calling it Oasis, he’s got another thing coming.”



Despite wanting to be pals with his brother again, Liam couldn’t help lashing out when it came to Noel’s new solo music.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: “He must have thought he was going to go out and be the new Paul McCartney and playing stadiums. Well, it’s f***ing backfired man, you know what I mean?



“If he wants to do a solo record, I’m not his dad, I’m not his mum, but don’t throw me under the bus and then split the band up, you know what I mean? Just turn around and go, ‘Look I’ve had enough, I’m out.’ Don’t try to cause scenes, man, knowing that I’m going to f***ing fight. If you want to go and do your little s**t, go and do it, but don’t make out that I’m some horrible f***ing monster to work with, you know what I mean? I’m cool as f**k.”



