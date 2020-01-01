Green Day too upset to write new political anthems

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is too upset with politics to find inspiration for his music.

Green Day famously penned their 2004 album American Idiot to denounce U.S. President George W. Bush - which has subsequently been made into a rock opera.

However, Billie has now insisted fans shouldn't expect a follow-up about President Donald Trump because he's too angry to write songs about politics at the moment.

"It's not that I'm ignoring it, it's just that the current political climate is something I just can't draw any inspiration from. I've got tonnes of feelings about it," he told The Guardian. "I think Trump is a piece of s**t. I think (Senate majority leader) Mitch McConnell is pure evil.

"All they care about is looking after the rich and they don't care about the common people. But I find no inspiration there. It's so depressing. It's hard to dance when you can't get out of bed."

Drummer Tre Cool added that even when the band delved into politics they used to try and promote unity - something that feels distant now.

"And the world has become so divisive," he commented. "We wanted to try to bring people together. It's become something of a far-out concept to love each other!"

Green Day's new album, Father of All Motherf**kers, is out now.