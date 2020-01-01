NEWS Nicole Scherzinger thinks The Pussycat Dolls have 'evolved' over the last decade Newsdesk Share with :







The popular girl group reunited in 2019, following a nine-year hiatus, and Nicole has admitted that their mentality has changed markedly over recent years.



Nicole, 41 - who stars in the group alongside Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Even our mindset is a lot different.



"We're always talking about empowering others, but it's really great to actually evolve into the women that we are and to be able to empower others out there."



Nicole also believes the group can have an empowering influence on their fans.



She explained: "We've each individually stepped into our own power. We can empower each other and that means we can empower our fans more."



Meanwhile, Nicole recently compared The Pussycat Dolls' "empowering" 'X Factor' performance to Lizzos body positivity activism.



The singer argued it was unfair that the 'Don't Cha' hitmakers were criticised for their raunchy performance on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' in November, and she also defended their decision to wear sheer PVC outfits on the family show.



Nicole said: "If you have people like Lizzo leading the movement of accepting yourself and they don't get any criticism, then why are we getting this criticism?



"When we perform, we perform from a place of passion and power.

"We're not floundering out there just trying to be cute. We come like warriors out there and people feel empowered by that."



The pop group received around 400 viewer complaints during last year's live final, after they danced around the stage wearing underwear, sheer bodysuits and PVC stockings.