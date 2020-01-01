Ariana Grande credits Thank U, Next with 'literally saving her life'

Ariana Grande opened up on her "life-saving" record Thank U, Next on its first anniversary.

The 26-year-old singer released the hit album following the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and a failed engagement to comedian Pete Davidson - just six months after her previous effort, Sweetener.

In a candid Instagram post, Grande confessed the album gave her the courage to "be vulnerable and be honest with people", explaining: "making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people.

"thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human," she added.

Explaining working on the music, which included tunes 7 Rings and Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, had been "so healing", she admitted talking about her struggles helped her "connect with so many people over my truths and pain."

"i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it," she said.

Ariana went on to say that she has been working on new music but it may be a little way off yet.

"i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !!" the God Is a Woman star wrote. "but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u. :)"

The hitmaker concluded: "sending a tremendous, warm hug."