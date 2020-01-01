NEWS George Ezra's new album was inspired by a nude commune Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer/songwriter's second studio album, 'Staying at Tamara's' was famously inspired by his stay at an AirBnb in Barcelona but his new album came about after he spent time near a nudist beaches in Essex with his collaborator Joel Pott.



He told the Daily Star: "We would wake up and you could paddle through the water in the morning and walk down the beach down one end, and it was quiet...so we said, ‘Let’s walk in that direction.’



"And what we found was one of the only nudist beaches in Essex but I think it’s known for being quite promiscuous.

"There were tents set up in the dunes and if you like the look of somebody you would be like, ‘I’ve got a two man up there, you know...’



"The place did have a bit of a warning in the welcome notes, I don’t normally read the welcome notes."



Meanwhile, George previously revealed he's "more rock 'n' roll" away from the spotlight.



The 'Paradise' hitmaker confessed that whilst he is happy to play along with his "safe, sweet young man" image, when he's hanging out with his mates and hitting the booze, he's the complete opposite.



He said: "In my private life, I would say I'm more rock 'n' roll. Alcohol is brilliant, because after one pint it's the best idea in the world to have another.



"I'm not wholesome when I'm with my friends at the pub. I'm similar to most 26-year-olds.



"When I first started out I was never sure how the media was going to portray me.



"And when it was as this safe, smiley, sweet young man, I went, 'I can roll with that.' So that's why I always get funny about the rock'n' roll thing.



"Any mistakes I need to make, like anybody else my age, will be with people who I trust, behind closed doors."