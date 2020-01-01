NEWS Tame Impala's Kevin Parker talks of 'creative strain' he experiences making albums Newsdesk Share with :







Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has admitted the "creative strain" he experiences making albums is the "hardest" aspect of his career. Buy tickets below.



The 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards' hitmakers' acclaimed 2015 record 'Currents' took on a life of its own, but the band's leader has confessed that there were times when he wanted to jump off "the wave" because finishing the album was so creatively challenging.



Asked if the process made him want to abandon the waves, he admitted: "Yeah, of course.



"The times when I wanted to get off the wave were really just when there was a creative strain.



"Finishing an album is by far the hardest thing I have to go through because everything else is just work, you know?

"I mean it's work as something that's not unpredictable and has a method to it, whether it's designing a live show or shooting a film clip or doing interviews.



"It's actually the creative side when I have the times where I'm like, 'Oh, f*** I can't do this' or I'm never going to get to a point where I'm happy with this album.'



"Even though that creative side's what I'm best at, that's the only time where I'm like, 'Aargh! F*** this!'"



The Australian pop group will release the follow-up to 'Currents', 'The Slow Rush', on Valentine's Day (14.02.20), and Kevin explained that before they even started the project, he knew he wanted the music to be "more free-flowing" and "minimal", but "deep" at the same time.



He added to the March issue of MOJO magazine: "I had an idea of what I wanted it to be like, but it didn't necessarily end up like that.



"I knew I wanted the music to be more free-flowing and more stream-of-consciousness, which is a quality I think I am ended up getting.



"But my desire is always to make minimal music, music that's as bare-bones as possible.



"To me, the greatest piece of music in the world is just dead simple.



"So I like to be minimal but I always end up just going so deep."



