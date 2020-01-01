Drake sparks relationship rumours with model Imaan Hammam

Drake sparked rumours he's dating supermodel Imaan Hammam on Thursday, when he was spotted leaving her New York apartment.

The God's Plan star was in the Big Apple for the Nike showcase as part of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night and, following the presentation, the 33-year-old was reportedly spotted with the 23-year-old beauty.

According to Mail Online, the rumoured couple was seen kissing at the Flur Room in the early hours of Thursday morning before heading back to Hammam's apartment. Both stars were later spotted leaving the apartment, with Hammam exiting first and the Hotline Bling star following shortly afterwards.

Drake has been linked to Hammam in the past, with the singer often seen liking her posts on Instagram. Neither star has responded to the relationship reports.