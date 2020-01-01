NEWS The Weeknd lands his first UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







The Weeknd earns his first ever UK Number 1 song with Blinding Lights, completing a ten-week journey to the top of the Official Singles Chart.



The Canadian singer finally clinches the top spot in the UK with the track, besting his previous performance with 2016’s Number 2 hit Starboy. Blinding Lights initially debuted at Number 14 last December, before briefly dipping outside the Top 40 at the end of 2019 and making a triumphant return in the new year.



The ‘80s-inspired song finished on 63,000 chart sales this week, 8,000 ahead of its closest competition, The Box by Roddy Ricch, which returns to its peak of Number 2, claiming the highest streaming figures of the week.



Meanwhile, KSI scores the week’s highest new entry with Wake Up Call ft. Trippie Redd, marking the YouTuber-turned-musician’s third Top 40 single. Only 100 chart sales behind, Dua Lipa lands a Number 12 debut with her latest single Physical.



Halsey climbs seven places to Number 17 with You Should Be Sad, while Billie Eilish returns to the Top 20 with Bad Guy, up eight at 18. Guyanese-American artist Saint Jhn flies 19 places to 21 with Roses following the viral success of a remix by Khazak producer Imanbek.



Elsewhere, Joel Corry claims the week’s biggest rise with Lonely, up 31 places to Number 30 to become his second Top 40 hit. Jonas Brothers rise three with to 31 with What A Man Gotta Do following their UK arena shows this week.



Finally, two more new arrivals into the Top 40 come from US rapper and singer Doja Cat, who lifts ten places to make her UK Top 40 debut at 35 with Say So, and Becky Hill’s Better Off Without You ft. Shift K3y climbs six places to 36. It’s the British singer-songwriter’s first Top 40 hit as a headline artist, following a sting of successful collaborations with the likes of Sigala, Meduza and MK.