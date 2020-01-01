NEWS Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict Newsdesk Share with :







Kesha is planning to fight a New York judge's ruling that she defamed music producer Dr. Luke by telling Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry.



The producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, sued the Tik Tok singer over the claims, and Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter has now ruled that Kesha's actions amounted to "defamation per se".



"There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry. Moreover, publication of a false statement to even one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability," the judge wrote, according to The New York Post.

In response, Kesha's legal team has announced that they plan to fight the ruling.



"Judge Schecter issued rulings today on motions for summary judgment in the Dr. Luke litigation," they said, reported Variety. "We disagree with the Court's rulings. We plan to immediately appeal."



Kesha previously sued Dr. Luke, 46, for alleged sexual and emotional abuse. She has since dropped her case against him.



The 32-year-old was also ordered to pay Dr. Luke over $373,000 (£288,000) in interest because she was late in her payment of $1.3 million (£1 million) in royalties to the producer.



Dr. Luke worked with the star on her first two albums, Animal and Warrior, and she remains signed to his label, Kemosabe Records, through which she released her latest record, High Road, last week.