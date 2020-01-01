NEWS Claire Danes starstruck by Beyonce during first encounter Newsdesk Share with :







Claire Danes was a nervous wreck when she met Beyonce for the first time during an awards show.



The Homeland star and the singer were both set to present at the 2016 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, and while waiting backstage, Danes struck up a conversation.



"We were backstage in this little area, and she was wearing this bedazzled jumpsuit and a giant hat, and it was just everything you want Beyonce to be," she said during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



All was going well until Beyonce informed Danes that she and her husband, JAY-Z, never missed an episode of Homeland.



"I got really stupid," the 40-year-old recalled. "My brain just stopped working. It's intense. It's her, right? I was talking, I was saying words and she said words back. And she said that she was a fan, I remember that distinctly. She said, 'My husband and I really love your show, we watch it all the time.'



"I was like, 'That's amazing', and she said she had just finished her tour. And I said, 'Oh wow, you must be exhausted. Are you gonna take a little break, or something?' And she said, 'Yeah, yeah. We're gonna go on vacation.'



"I was like, 'Really? Where are you gonna go?' And she said, 'Yeah, no, we're thinking about it'. And I was like, 'Oh my God, you cannot ask Beyonce where she's going on vacation!' Like, that's not appropriate. That's not something you do!"