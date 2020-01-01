NEWS Taylor Swift extends deal with Universal Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift has signed a new deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) executives as her feud with former label bosses rumbles on.



The 30-year-old singer left her longtime label Big Machine in November 2018 and signed with Universal Music Group, with UMG’s Republic Records becoming her U.S. record label. On Thursday, she announced that she had extended her partnership with Universal by signing a global publishing deal with UMPG after years of being with Sony/ATV.



"I'm proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company," Swift said in a statement. "Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders."



Gerson, the chairman and chief executive of UMPG, added: "We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor's voice and songs across the globe."



Swift's new deal will mean she will continue to work with Troy Tomlinson, who left Sony/ATV Nashville to become chairman and chief executive of UMPG Nashville in July last year. She called him "an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters."



The agreement comes as Taylor continues to battle Big Machine's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over the rights to her past work.



Borchetta sold Big Machine to Braun last year without consulting Swift or offering her the chance to buy back her master recordings. She has since announced plans to re-record her pre-Universal albums.