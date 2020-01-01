NEWS The Levellers announce new album 'Peace' Newsdesk Share with :







The Levellers have released the brand new single ‘Food Roof Family’, the first track to be taken from their forthcoming new studio album Peace, which will be released on the 14th August via On The Fiddle Recordings. Buy tickets below.



Whilst the video confronts the misleading and deceptive tactics used by the media to marginalise the vulnerable, the track blazes with anger and urgency and its lyrical concerns are unvarnished and unambiguous.



“Everybody needs those three things, it doesn’t matter where you’re from,” says singer / guitarist Mark Chadwick. “It’s something that we all crave. Why does anybody want more roof than anybody else, or more food than anybody else, or want to kill anybody else’s family. It doesn’t make any sense.”



Also the opening salvo on the new album, ‘Food Roof Family’ sets the scene for an album where the Levellers are fearless in tackling the big subjects, with an insight and invective that could make Peace the most relevant album of 2020.



Its 11 electrifying songs are a charged reaction to a world that seems to be teetering on the edge of madness and self-destruction. The environment is buckling under the weight of humanity’s disregard, right-wing demagogues are spreading hatred and fear across supposedly civilised nations, and society and culture is trapped in a death spiral that’s playing out in real time across social media.



“The album is about the state of the world and our state of mind,” says bassist Jeremy Cunningham. “It’s the most anxious-sounding record we’ve done in a long time. It’s the way the world is. We’re just reflecting it. It’s an album of now.”



Peace arrives almost eight years since the Brighton band’s last album of original material, 2012’s Static On The Airwaves, though the band – completed by Simon Friend (guitar/vocals), Jon Sevink (fiddle), Charlie Heather (drums) and Matt Savage (keyboards) – have been far from idle.



During that time, they’ve toured the world multiple times and released 2018’s acclaimed We The Collective, which featured acoustic versions of several classic Levellers songs and was their highest charting album in more than two decades.



Having long been, and remaining, one of the best live bands around, their shows are an integral part of what the band do, and they have now announced an extensive UK and European tour starting this month, taking in double nights at some of their favourite towns and cities.



Over the years, the band have worn many masks; most self-made, some imposed upon them. But while their status has evolved over the decades, the basic humanity underpinning their music has remained constant.



Now on the upcoming tour the band are partnering with local homeless charities in each town and encouraging fans to bring items along to donate whether it be a hat, coat or toiletries and more. The Facebook events page for each gig will have a list of anything specifically needed which can be accessed here.



This has stemmed from Charlie and Matt working with the group, Sussex Homeless Support. This has included raising at their Beautiful Days Festival last year as well as continued support throughout the year, from taking part in the World’s Big Sleep Out in Brighton to helping at a local Street Kitchen, making a massive donation from their concert at The Brighton Dome and producing badges to raise funds for SHS.



This sense of positivity that the band possess is brought to life by the album’s striking artwork of a vivid phoenix painted, like all of the band’s covers, by Jeremy Cunningham.



Now in 2020 and 30 years since they announced themselves with ‘A Weapon Called The Word,’ the Levellers have created their own self-sufficient world. The fire that fuelled them 30 years ago has never extinguished and now with Peace, that fire burns brighter than ever.



LEVELLERS 2020 UK TOUR

FEBRUARY

12 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex SOLD OUT

13 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex SOLD OUT

14 Falmouth, Princess Pavilion SOLD OUT

15 Falmouth, Princess Pavillion SOLD OUT

16 Falmouth, Princess Pavillion SOLD OUT

26 Brecon, Theatre Brycheiniog SOLD OUT

27 Port Talbot, Princess Theatre SOLD OUT

28 Blackwood, Miners Institute SOLD OUT

29 Llandudno, Venue Cymru



MARCH

01 Liverpool, Grand Central

19 Guildford, G Live

20 Norwich, Uea

21 Margate, Dreamland



APRIL

29 Sheffield, Leadmill SOLD OUT

30 Coventry, Empire



MAY

01 Holmfirth, Picturedrome SOLD OUT

02 Holmfirth, Picturedrome SOLD OUT

13 Hastings, White Rock Theatre

14 Frome, Cheese & Grain SOLD OUT

15 Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

16 Southampton, O2 Guildhall



JUNE

20 Birmingham, Digbeth Arena - A Beautiful Day Out with guests

27 Bristol, Harbourside - A Beautiful Day Out with guests



AUGUST

21-23 Devon, Beautiful Days Festival



OCTOBER

07 Eindhoven, Effenaar (Nl)

08 Amsterdam, Paradiso (Nl)

09 Koln Gloria, (De)

10 St Niklaas, Casino (Be) SOLD OUT

11 Depot, Leuven (Be)



NOVEMBER

04 York, Barbican

05 Dundee, Fat Sams

06 Stirling, Albert Halls

07 Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

08 Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

18 St Albans, Arena

19 Scunthorpe, The Baths Hall

20 Manchester, Albert Hall

21 Manchester, Albert Hall



DECEMBER

03 Lancaster, Town Hall

04 Nottingham, Rock City

05 Nottingham, Rock City SOLD OUT



