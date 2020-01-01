NEWS The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip' them 'apart' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Dont Cha' hitmakers - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberly Wyatt - have reunited after 10 years apart for a tour and new music, and the latter band member has insisted that whilst Nicole is “ultimately” the lead singer, they want to be recognised for their achievements as a group.



Addressing rumours that they took issue with Nicole being the leader of the band, Kimberly told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Ultimately, The Pussycat Dolls has a lead singer and that is Nicole.



“Whenever I get an opportunity to sing and get in the studio and throw down on some vocals, I’m so grateful.

“We all do our absolute best to make it a hit song.



“We want people to love it and focus on the amazing feat we have done together instead of trying to rip us apart."



The five-piece have just shot the raunchy music video for their comeback single 'React' - which sees Nicole on lead vocals - and Kimberly has accepted that people will have something to say about how "provocative" they are.



She added: “We’re a big group, we’ve got a lot of history, we’re provocative — people are going to look for things to natter about.



“I’m going to stay in my lane.



"I know what I bring to the Pussycat Dolls and I’m so proud of it.”



There was certainly plenty of heat on the set of the promo - which was filmed in Los Angeles - as the girls filmed extremely close to pyrotechnics.



Kimberly said: “It was the most intense thing I’ve ever done. We were in close proximity to the fire and we had soot coming out of our noses by the end of the shoot."



Meanwhile, Nicole previously hailed the group a "sisterhood".



Asked about past disharmony within the group, Nicole explained: "We're not famous for that, are we? We get along, it's a sisterhood, we love each other, we have the best chemistry.



"We feed off each other, and if we ever have an issue, we've always been open about communication and talking it through.



"Naturally, when you're so close, there may be some disagreements, some arguments. But that's the beauty, what makes you stronger. We've evolved so much.



"Like, bye drama! We want this to be really enjoyable for us."