Niall Horan announces release date of second album 'Heartbreak Weather’

Niall Horan has announced his second album 'Heartbreak Weather’ will be released on March 13.



The 'This Town' hitmaker's follow-up to 2017's 'Flicker' will contain 14 songs, though a full track-listing is yet to be revealed.



However, his recent singles, 'Nice To Meet Ya', 'Put A Little Love On Me’, and new track, 'No Judgement', which was released today (07.02.20), have been confirmed on iTunes. Buy tickets below.



Niall tweeted: "some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. (sic)"



The album news comes as the singer/songwriter revealed he always sends his songs to Sir Elton John for approval because he's knows he'll get an honest opinion.



The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker has opened up about the support he has received from the 72-year-old music legend since going solo, and how he "took him under [his] wing" early on because he could see his talent for songwriting.



The 26-year-old former One Direction star says he can always rely on the 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker to tell him whether he thinks his writing is heading in the right direction.



Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Friday (07.02.20), the Irish singer said: "Honestly, Elton has always been great to me.



"He realised early doors that I was a songwriter and always kind of took me under his wing.



"He's really good with young artists in general, he knows exactly what is going on, he'll tell any of us where we are in the charts at any moment, he studies all of that stuff and knows what's coming out and what is good and what is not.



"And If I ever written a song, I will always send it to him just to get an idea of what he thinks of it, because you know if it's bad he'll give you a proper answer."



