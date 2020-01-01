Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr. Luke over Katy Perry rape allegation

Dr. Luke has scored a victory in his long-running legal spat with Kesha - a judge has ruled she defamed him.

The producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, sued the Tik Tok singer for defamation after she alleged he raped Katy Perry in a text message to Lady Gaga.

Perry denied the claim during a deposition, and now, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter has ruled Kesha's actions amounted to "defamation per se", according to The New York Post.

In her ruling on Thursday, the judge wrote: "There is no evidence whatsoever that Gottwald raped Katy Perry. Moreover, publication of a false statement to even one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability."

A jury must now decide if Kesha defamed Dr. Luke.

The judge also ordered the 32-year-old to pay Dr. Luke over $373,000 (£288,000) in interest because she was late in her payment of $1.3 million (£1 million) in royalties to the producer.

Kesha previously sued Dr. Luke, 46, for alleged sexual and emotional abuse. She has since dropped her case against him.