Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident

Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the first responders who helped her daughter Maddie Aldridge following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident three years ago.

The 11-year-old was hospitalised back in February 2017 after she flipped her ATV during a ride around the Spears' family estate in Louisiana and landed in a pond, where she lost consciousness.

The little girl spent two days in a coma before waking up and making a swift recovery and, three years on from the terrifying ordeal, Jamie has taken to Instagram to reflect on the incident.

"I want to acknowledge all the nurses, doctors, and first responders out there who go above and beyond every day to save lives," the 28-year-old penned. "I am forever grateful that God sent these two angels to us on this day three years ago, because the life saving decisions they made in the critical moments was a big part of Maddie still being here. Thank you John and Victoria, and thank you to all the hero's (sic) out there doing what you do today and everyday."

Acadian Companies, the ambulance service that attended the scene, then thanked Jamie for the "positive" memory via its Instagram Stories, adding: "Great work to John and Victoria, who are now a flight paramedic and paramedic."

Jamie shares Maddie with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. She also has a daughter named Ivey, born in April 2018, with her husband Jamie Watson.