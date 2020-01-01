Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of domestic violence during Twitter feud

Nicki Minaj accused her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill of physical abuse during a nasty Twitter feud on Wednesday.

The latest war of words began when Meek liked an Instagram post which poked fun at Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty's dress sense, and the Anaconda star responded by accusing her ex, who she dated between 2015 and 2017, of beating women.

"N**ga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked (sic). My n**ga, move on," she wrote on Twitter. "You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake d**k made u feel tough again. Move on."

She offered no evidence to support her claims and Meek was quick to respond, reminding his fellow rapper that her brother Jelani had been ordered to serve 25 years to life behind bars following a recent child rape conviction.

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women...," Meek tweeted. "Talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer (sic)... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know."

The 37-year-old fired back by accusing him of bringing up the rape conviction so "ppl (sic) can dislike me", and Meek responded by tweeting that everybody in the industry knows "you a bad person (sic)" and raged: "You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you (sic)!"

Meek finished the feud by accusing his ex of wanting to "destroy" him and denying her domestic violence claims.

"For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album (sic)!" he wrote.