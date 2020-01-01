Stream 'Help for Italy: From Me To You' at 7pm UK time here!

Show starts at 7pm.
Help for Italy: From Me To You, is a live charity broadcast that will be aired from London in association with Music-News.com, AYOZAT.com, TV UK, Live Art TV (Monaco) and all related social media platforms.
Founder, Rocco Buonvino has enjoyed many wonderful years in the film and television business working with some of the world's biggest stars and is now able to give back by organizing this heartwarming event.
You can see the live worldwide broadcast hosted by Rocco Buonvino and Rita Di Tuccio on Monday, June 1st at 2 PM on YouTube
and Facebook
7:00 PM UK time.
HELP FOR ITALY: FROM ME TO YOU can be viewed LIVE on the following channels:
SHOWCASE TV: SKY UK 192
TV ART LIVE MONACO LA BOX CH262
TV ART LIVE ITALY SKY IT 862www.Music-News.comwww.helpforitaly.com