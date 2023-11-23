Win Adam And The Ants ‘Young Parisians’ 7

Decca Records Release Limited Edition Translucent 7” OfAdam And The Ants Debut Recorded Single ‘Young Parisians’ With B Side ‘Lady’Featuring The Original Artwork Hand Drawn By Adam AntOn 26th August 1978, after signing a year-long record deal with Decca Records, Adam and the Ants entered Island studios on Basing Street in Notting Hill to record their debut single Young Parisians and what would become its B-side Lady. Released in October the same year, the A-side was initially a controversial release with the band’s fans and critics alike, before a re-release in 1980 shot its way to number 9 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Later In his autobiography, Stand and Deliver, Adam explained "I'd chosen the song deliberately to confuse those people who thought we were a punk band".Nearly 45 years later, on 20th October 2023, Decca Records will re-release a limited edition translucent 7” of the Young Parisians single with its B-side Lady, featuring the original artwork hand drawn by Adam Ant himself. Both singles will also be released digitally, the first time ever B-side Lady will be available digitally.New Wave icons Adam and the Ants formed in 1977 with Adam and a group of friends who had met at Vivienne Westwood’s iconic London fashion boutique, Sex. By 1980, their subversive, ground-breaking sound and iconic fashion had built up a large brigade of loyal fans. The band’s main line-up consisted of front man Adam Ant, guitarist and co-writer Marco Pirroni, drummer and producer Chris ‘Merrick’ Hughes, drummer Terry Lee Miall and bassist Kevin Mooney. Between 1980 to 1982, Adam and The Ants released 3 albums, which all reached the top 10 of the UK Official Albums Chart, including the BRIT Award winning Kings of the Wild Frontier which held the number 1 spot for twelve weeks, and two Number 1 singles in the UK Official Singles Chart, ‘Stand and Deliver’ and ‘Prince Charming’.Adam Ant launched his solo career in 1982, releasing his debut album entitled ‘Friend or Foe’. This album charted at No.5 in the UK Official Albums Chart and earning a Grammy nomination for 'Best New Artist’. Since then, Adam has gone on to produce a further five studio albums most recently, 2013‘s 'Adam Ant Is The Blueblack Hussar In Marrying The Gunner's Daughter' in 2013’.