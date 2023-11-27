Win Twinkly Candies smart home lighting

Unleash Your Playful Side with Twinkly Candies
Give your living space a glow up at the simple tap of a button with Twinkly’s new ‘HD’, smart decorative lights. Twinkly
, the leading Italian smart lighting brand, has today announced the launch of its latest innovation in smart home lighting, Twinkly Candies. Available in four captivating and playful shapes, these portable, USB-powered LED string lights will bring a touch of magic and charm to any room.
Whether you want to add a pop of colour to your living room, create a cosy glow in the children’s bedroom, give your gaming room some edge, or wow your friends and family with a spectacular Christmas display, Twinkly Candies bring endless fun for all, no matter the occasion.
Available in four fun shapes, including Pearls, Stars, Candles and Hearts, each comes with either 100 or 200 app-controlled, addressable LEDs designed to project limitless, high-quality vibrant patterns, gradients and animations at just the simple touch of a button.
Providing boundless personalisation with 16 million colours, you can unleash your full creativity using the free Twinkly app available on iOS and Android. The Twinkly app is also compatible with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. Thanks to Twinkly’s exclusive mapping function, you can completely customise your lighting effects to your heart’s desire and instantaneously transform any living space into a playful canvas of beautiful, radiant colours and ambiance.
Twinkly Candies, which are powered with a USB Type-C power cable for easy transportation around the home, are available to purchase from Twinkly.com and are priced at £49.99 for 100 LEDs and £69.99 for 200 LEDs.
To learn more about the products available at Twinkly, please visit www.twinkly.com
We have a complete set of FOUR Twinkly Candies 100 LEDs in four fun shapes, including Pearls, Stars, Candles and Hearts to give away!
