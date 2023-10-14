Win Fatboy Slim’s ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ 25th Anniversary Edition

Fatboy Slim’s ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ 25th Anniversary Edition released on 14th October for National Album Day via SkintFatboy Slim today announces the forthcoming 25th-anniversary reissue of You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby, released on 14th October via Skint for National Album Day. The album has been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios for the best available audio quality possible.The reissue has been announced as part of an exclusive list of limited edition 90s albums that are being released for the National Album Day, celebrating the art of the album on Saturday 14th October. The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself, and can also be pre-ordered from 9am on Wednesday 13th September.2023 marks twenty five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles ‘Rockafeller Skank’, ‘Gangster Trippin’, ‘Praise You’ and ‘Right Here Right Now’. You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached Number One in the UK album album charts, breaking the US Billboard Top 40, creating a global superstar and putting a new wave of UK dance music on the global map.First released in 1998, You've Come a Long Way Baby became one of THE defining records of the ‘90s, irrespective of genre. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with ‘You've Come a Long Way, Baby’ Norman Cook broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks and even bigger beats.Bigger than being just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; it contains 4 UK Top 10 singles, earning Cook a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way. Embraced by the rock and pop press equally and provided a global breakthrough for both British dance music and the Big Beat sound. Singles ‘Rockafeller Skank’, ‘Gangster Trippin’ and anthemic UK Number One single ‘Praise You’ (which scored 3 MTV VMA awards with its iconic Spike Jonze directed video) pushed dance music into the stratosphere, resonating with music fans and breaking electronic music to middle America.Fast forward twenty five years and Fatboy Slim remains one of the most groundbreaking and prolific of the original Superstar DJs.‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ Tracklisting:LP1 TRACKLISTSIDE A1. Right Here Right Now2. Rockafeller Skank3. Fucking In HeavenSIDE B1. Gangster Trippin2. Build It Up Tear It Down3. KaliforniaLP2 TRACKLISTSIDE A1. Soul Surfing2. You’re Not From Brighton3. Praise YouSIDE B1. Love Island2. Acid 8000