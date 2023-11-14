Win Dead Man Singing Books

What’s a rock star to do when his talent fails him and his career has withered and died? Fed up with never-ending humiliations, Dave Masters fakes his own death in an attempt to boost his record sales, walking away from an industry that turned its back on him.But what’s a dead rock star to do when he realises too late that he can’t live without the stage? Dave decides to set up as his own tribute act, and starts all over, soon discovering that building a new life isn’t as easy as he might have thought.Dead Man Singing is a rollercoaster ride through Dave’s posthumous life; his brushes with fans, lovers, rivals, stalkers, gangsters, the law and the most dangerous enemy of all – himself. Can he come out of the other side of death alive?Steve Couch is a writer and editor living in Bournemouth with his wife and two sons. He has an English degree which he has put to good use over the years by being paid for watching films and playing computer games. When he’s not writing, Steve works as a football coach in local schools and at MAN v FAT football. Dead Man Singing is Steve’s debut novel.Steve says, “The book was inspired by a song that I saw Richard Thompson perform at a gig circa 1990. The song takes the perspective of a dead rock star, reflecting on the fact that it was only when he died that he started earning a living. Although this wouldn’t work in the age of streaming, the early 90s gave me license to weave the narrative around the music of that time. This makes the music an integral part of the book. Specific songs (real ones or ones written by Dave) provide key turning points for the plot while others are used to reveal character or to foreshadow subsequent events.“Release Date: 28/09/2023Price: £9.99