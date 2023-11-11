Win Carly Paoli 'The Movie Collection'

Carly Paoli – The Movie CollectionCarly Paoli, the British/Italian songbird, renowned for her enchanting vocal performances that traverse opera, classical and crossover genres, celebrates the music of the movies for her new album release Carly Paoli – The Movie Collection.Set for release on 22 September and available in CD and digital formats, Carly Paoli - The Movie Collection is produced by Nigel Wright, the eminent producer who has worked with the likes of Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Take That, Michael Ball and Andrew Lloyd Weber to name a few.Carly Paoli - The Movie Collection features thirteen treasured songs, chosen by Carly from some of her favourite movies plus one bonus song from the world of musical theatre. The powerful selection of songs, ranging from familiar old favourites to contemporary numbers, all set to new and exciting arrangements, showcase Carly’s exceptional versatility as a singer with her signature blend of passion and poise making the album an unforgettable listening experience.With a mix of contemporary songs ranging from Coldplay’s Fix You, from You Me and Dupree and Lennon & McCartney’s Golden Slumbers featured in the animated movie Sing to classics such as What A Wonderful World from Good Morning Vietnam and Moon River from Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Carly Paoli - The Movie Collection really serves up a musical banquet for all tastes.Carly teams up with American actor and singer Eric Benét for a duet on I See The Light from Disney’s computer animated film Tangled. The pair have been discussing working together for some time and both felt this song would be perfect – added to which Benét’s children love the movie and the song! Carly reworks Never Enough from the movie The Greatest Showman, with her version playing tribute not only to the song in its movie context but also to the operatic history of Jenny Lind, the Swedish opera singer whose character is featured in the movie played by Rebecca Ferguson.These songs are complemented by standout songs from movie classics such as The King And I which sees Carly perform one of her favourites - I Have Dreamed - originally a duet but recorded on this occasion as a solo number; Il Mondo, from the movie About Time – a chart-topping Italian song from 1965. With her Italian background Carly has always known and loved the song. From the film Sleepless in Seattle, a stripped back version of In The Wee Small Hours, a song most associated with Frank Sinatra from his album of the same name, but with a new jazz interpretation. With a rhythm change to a jazz waltz with an accordion and small band accompaniment, Carly sings La Vie en Rose from the movie Sabrina. Originally performed by one of Carly’s all-time favourite actors,Audrey Hepburn, this new version echoes the song’s French roots. From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes Pure Imagination which sees Carly capture the magic of the original but with a bossa nova dance rhythm; Smile from the movie Modern Times had music written by Charlie Chaplin for his 1936 film and Carly’s jazz interpretation echoes the sentiment of the song. Finally, Where is Your Heart from the 1952 film Moulin Rouge, was chosen as a song that was loved once and with a beautiful melody is given an exuberant and romantic string treatment.As an added extra to Carly Paoli - The Movie Collection, Carly has included one of her favourite songs Evermore Without You, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel from the musical theatre show The Woman In White.Mansfield born Carly, who toured the UK with Aled Jones in 2021 has been mesmerising audiences around the world for several years now, and recently could be seen opening and closing Pope Francis’ concert for Humanitarian Efforts at St Peter’s Church in the Vatican which was broadcast globally to more than 55 million people. Described by Pope Francis as having ‘the voice of an angel’, Carly previously performed at the historic Roman Forum as part of celebrations for Pope Francis’ Jubilee Year of Mercy. Carly hosted an event that included performances from the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Elaine Paige and the legendary music producer/performer David Foster who acted as musical director for the performances.Carly, who featured as a special guest on Aled Jones’ 2022 Cathedral Tour, has performed on some of the world’s great stages including Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance, Windsor Castle and St James’ Palace for TRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.And flipping the coin completely, Carly who also speaks fluent Italian, became the first singer to perform God Save The King at an international football match when she was invited to sing at the Italy vs England UEFA Nations league fixture at the San Siro stadium in Rome. Since then, she has become something of a favourite to call on for special sporting events. Most recently Carly could be seen entertaining guests at the Formula One Grand Prix Ball at The Hurlingham Club in London.Speaking about the album, Carly expressed her excitement “this album is a tribute to the magic of cinema and its power to stir our emotions, spark our imagination and touch our hearts. Each song holds a special place in my heart, and I hope that through this music I can share a piece of my soul with the world”.