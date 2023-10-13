Win Duran Duran ‘A Hollywood High’ DVDs

Duran Duran's feature-length docu-concert film, ‘A Hollywood High’, is out now!Celebrating the band’s four-decade career and love affair with Los Angeles, the movie features new interviews with the band and a legendary rooftop set captured in March 2022, shot with the Capitol Records building – the band’s first record label home – as the iconic backdrop.The DVD and Blu-ray releases (NTSC/ABC region free) tell the story of Duran Duran’s deep relationship with Los Angeles through exclusive interviews, together with behind-the-scenes video and unseen archival footage, charting their rise to become one of the most successful and influential bands of all time.Speaking about the concept, keyboardist Nick Rhodes said:“This was our first US show in several years, so we wanted to do something really special and intimate. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released our new album - FUTURE PAST. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”Bassist John Taylor added:“Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America. We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”The DVD & Blu-Ray releases arrive amidst a busy year of live touring that has already seen Duran Duran perform sold out arena shows across the UK and Ireland. The performances were rapturously received and have seen Duran Duran described as at “royalty status” by The Times, “decadent and bombastic” by The Telegraph, “a first class and commanding performance” by CLASH, “joyous” by The Sun, "national treasures" by The Spectator whilst the Mail On Sunday confirmed, “their charms haven’t changed”.