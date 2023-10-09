Win Supergrass 'Life On Other Planets' reissues

Life On Other Planets
Supergrass have today released a cover of Neil Young’s ‘The Loner’. The track was originally released in 2003 as a b-side to ‘Seen The Light’, the bands third single from their fourth album ‘Life on Other Planets.’
'The Loner' will be available as part of the deluxe reissue of the critically acclaimed album, set for release via BMG on August 25th.
The album peaked at number 9 in the UK charts back in 2002, continuing an astonishing run of critical and commercial success for the band. In January 2001 the band took a break from live performing and, armed with wine, cigarettes and acoustic guitars, barricaded themselves into a villa in the South of France. Here they revelled in the relaxed atmosphere, star-gazing and exploring the musical odyssey that would become Life On Other Planets.
This 2023 re-issue has been fully remastered from original sources and includes the hit singles ‘Grace’ (UK #13), ‘Seen the Light’ (UK#22), ‘Never Done Nothing Like That Before’ & ‘Rush Hour Soul’. It will be released as 1LP black heavyweight vinyl; 2LP white 12”, green and black 10” vinyl and 3CD with demos and live versions.
The gatefold 1LP is a faithful reissue of the original album. The 2LP artwork has startling new white-on-black reverse artwork plus a bonus 10” EP 'Live Forms' inspired by original Supergrass collectors item 'Live 2002’. Also included is a 20 page booklet featuring band photos and new sleeve notes by BBC Radio stalwart Mark Radcliffe. The 3CD comprises of Disc 1: remastered album, disc 2 'Extras Terrestrial': unreleased demos and all the related B-sides and disc 3: a comprehensive rendition of the album live, along with acoustic and cover versions. Both the 3CD and 2LP formats include previously unreleased tracks and versions.
Supergrass - Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey and Rob Coombes - are one of the most important bands to emerge during the 1990s, with several million record sales, 6 top 10 albums and 10 top 20 singles. Formed in Oxford UK in 1993, the Brit, Q, NME and Ivor Novello-winning outfit released their Mercury-nominated No.1 debut album ‘I Should Coco’ in 1995. Their fourth single, ‘Alright’, was a pop masterpiece and catapulted the band to global success. Five highly acclaimed, successful studio albums followed: ‘In It For The Money’, ‘Supergrass’, ‘Life On Other Planets’, ‘Road To Rouen’ and ‘Diamond Hoo Ha’, as well as the top 5 best of ‘Supergrass Is 10’. Other hits include: ‘Mansize Rooster’, ‘Lenny’, ‘Going Out’, ‘Richard III’, ‘Sun Hits The Sky’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’, ‘Moving’, ‘Grace’ and ‘St. Petersburg’. Having split up in 2010, Supergrass temporarily reformed in 2019 for a successful, sold-out, media and fan-acclaimed world tour.
Release formats:
- 2LP Colour vinyl (1 x 12”, 1 x 10” mini-album) (US: AEC indie store exclusive)
- 1LP Black heavyweight vinyl
- 3CD Digipack
- HD Digital
- SD Digital
Content:
- 2LP Colour: Features the remastered original album on standard weight White 12” vinyl in reimagined inversed sleeve, plus a Green & Black 10” including live tracks, 20 page booklet featuring rare and unseen band photos, liner notes and band quotes.
- 1LP Black: Features the remastered original album on black heavy weight vinyl, with
20 page booklet featuring rare and unseen band photos, liner notes and band quotes.
- 3CD: Features newly remastered original album, a disc of rarities and B-sides and one of
live recordings (CD2 and CD3 including unreleased material). Including booklet with rare
photos and notes including new band quotes.
1LP Black & 2LP White 12” Colour Vinyl Tracklists:
2023 ‘Life On Other Planets’ album remaster:
Side 1
01. Za
02. Rush Hour Soul
03. Seen The Light
04. Brecon Beacons
05. Can't Get Up
06. Evening Of The Day
Side 2
01. Never Done Nothing Like That Before
02. Funniest Thing
03. Grace
04. La Song
05. Prophet 15
06. Run
10” Colour Vinyl Tracklists (exclusive to 2LP release):
Side 1
01. Rush Hour Soul (Live)
02. Seen The Light (Live)
03. Brecon Beacons (Live)
04. Can't Get Up (Live)
Side 2
01. Rush Hour Soul (Live Acoustic)*
02. Seen The Light (Live Acoustic)*
03. Evening Of The Day (Live Acoustic)*
04. Can't Get Up (Live Acoustic)*
3CD tracklist
Disc 1: 2023 ‘Life On Other Planets’ album Remaster
01. Za
02. Rush Hour Soul
03. Seen The Light
04. Brecon Beacons
05. Can’t Get Up
06. Evening Of The Day
07. Never Done Nothing Like That Before
08. Funniest Thing
09. Grace
10. La Song
11. Prophet 15
12. Run
Disc 2: Extras Terrestrial
01. Dark Star
02. Za (Helioscentric Demo)
03. Rush Hour Soul (Helioscentric Demo)
04. Everytime
05. Seen The Light (Helioscentric Demo)
06. I Told The Truth
07. The Loner
08. Brecon Beacons (Helioscentric Demo)
09. Can’t Get Up (Helioscentric Demo)
10. Evening Of The Day (Helioscentric Demo)
11. Funniest Thing (Helioscentric Demo)
12. Stinkfinger
13. Velvetine
14. Electric Cowboy
15. Tishing In Windows (Kicking Down Doors)
16. That Old Song
17. La Song (Helioscentric Demo)
18. Prophet 15 (Helioscentric Demo)
19. Tronic
20. Life On Other Planets
Disc 3: Live Forms
01. Za (Elysée Montmartre)*
02. Rush Hour Soul (Elysée Montmartre)*
03. Seen The Light (Elysée Montmartre)*
04. Brecon Beacons (Elysée Montmartre)*
05. Can’t Get Up (Heineken Music Hall)*
06. Evening Of The Day (Wembley Arena)*
07. Never Done Nothing Like That Before (Elysée Montmartre)*
08. Funniest Thing (Wembley Arena)*
09. Grace (Wembley Arena)*
10. La Song (Wembley Arena)*
11. Prophet 15 (V2002)*
12. The Loner (Elysée Montmartre)*
13. Run (Elysée Montmartre)*
14. Rush Hour Soul (Live Acoustic)*
15. Seen The Light (Live Acoustic)*
16. Evening Of The Day (Live Acoustic)*
17. Can’t Get Up (Live Acoustic)*
