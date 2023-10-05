Win Aerosmith Greatest Hits on 4x Vinyl

AEROSMITH UNVEIL CAREER-SPANNING COMPILATION GREATEST HITSCelebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), announce the release of the ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection today via UMe/Capitol. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today along with a new merch collection, only through the band’s official artist store and will be available for pre-order at all other retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.Configurations include:AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks)3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)For the first time in the group’s illustrious history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band’s five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor. From 70’s era Top 10 hits “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” plus a blistering version of “Toys In The Attic,” to Hamilton’s signature bass line and Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro into “Sweet Emotion,” to their domination of 90s rock radio with “Crazy,” “Cryin’,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” the collection is sure to please both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.A true collector’s item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.1CDMama KinDream OnSame Old Song And Dance [single version]Walk This WaySweet EmotionBack In The SaddleDraw The LineDude (Looks Like A Lady)Angel [single version]Rag Doll [live]Water Song / Janie's Got A GunWhat It Takes [CHR single edit]Going Down / Love In An ElevatorCrazy [radio edit]Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]Cryin'PinkI Don't Want To Miss A Thing3CDDisc OneDream OnLord Of The ThighsSame Old Song And Dance [single version]Train Kept A-Rollin'S.O.S. (Too Bad)Seasons Of WitherWalk This WayBig Ten Inch RecordAdam's AppleSweet EmotionToys In The AtticCombinationNobody's FaultHome TonightDisc TwoBack In The SaddleLast ChildBright Light FrightDraw The LineKings And Queens [single version]Let The Music Do The TalkingWalk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.Hangman JuryDude (Looks Like A Lady)Rag Doll [live]Angel [single version]Monkey On My BackWhat It Takes [CHR single edit]Water Song/Janie's Got A GunGoing Down / Love In An ElevatorDisc ThreeThe Other SideLivin' On The Edge [CHR edit]Amazing [CHR single edit]Get A GripCryin'Eat The RichCrazy [radio edit]Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)PinkNine LivesI Don't Want To Miss A ThingJadedWe All Fall DownJust Push Play [Radio Remix]1LPSide ADream OnSweet EmotionWalk This WayWater Song / Janie's Got A GunCryin'Side BLivin On The Edge [CHR Edit]Dude (Looks Like A Lady)Rag Doll [Live]Crazy [radio edit]I Don't Want To Miss A Thing2LPSide AMama KinDream OnSame Old Song And Dance [single version]Seasons Of WitherWalk This WaySide BSweet EmotionBack In The SaddleDraw The LineDude (Looks Like A Lady)Angel [Single Version]Side CRag Doll [live]Water Song / Janie's Got A GunWhat It Takes [CHR single edit]Love In An ElevatorCrazy [Radio Edit]Side DLivin' On The Edge [CHR edit]Cryin'PinkI Don't Want To Miss A ThingJaded4LPSide AMama KinDream OnLord Of The ThighsSame Old Song And Dance [single version]Train Kept A-Rollin'S.O.S. (Too Bad)Side BSeasons Of WitherWalk This WayBig Ten Inch RecordAdam's AppleSweet EmotionToys In The AtticSide CBack In The SaddleLast ChildCombinationNobody's FaultHome TonightBright Light FrightSide DDraw The LineKings And Queens [single version]Let The Music Do The TalkingWalk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.Hangman JurySide EDude (Looks Like A Lady)Rag Doll [Live]Angel [Single Version]Monkey On My BackWhat It Takes [CHR Single Edit]Side FWater Song / Janie's Got A GunLove In An ElevatorThe Other SideGet A GripAmazing [CHR Single Edit]Side GLivin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]Cryin'Eat The RichCrazy [Radio Edit]Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)Side HPinkNine LivesI Don't Want To Miss A ThingJadedJust Push Play [Radio Remix]We All Fall Down