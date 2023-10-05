Win Aerosmith Greatest Hits on 4x Vinyl

AEROSMITH UNVEIL CAREER-SPANNING COMPILATION GREATEST HITS
Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), announce the release of the ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection today via UMe/Capitol. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today along with a new merch collection, only through the band’s official artist store and will be available for pre-order at all other retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Configurations include:
AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:
1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)
2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)
4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)
ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:
1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)
1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks)
3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)
2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)
4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)
For the first time in the group’s illustrious history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band’s five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor. From 70’s era Top 10 hits “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” plus a blistering version of “Toys In The Attic,” to Hamilton’s signature bass line and Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro into “Sweet Emotion,” to their domination of 90s rock radio with “Crazy,” “Cryin’,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” the collection is sure to please both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.
A true collector’s item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.
1CD
Mama Kin
Dream On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Walk This Way
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel [single version]
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Going Down / Love In An Elevator
Crazy [radio edit]
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
3CD
Disc One
Dream On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Disc Two
Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Bright Light Fright
Draw The Line
Kings And Queens [single version]
Let The Music Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [live]
Angel [single version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun
Going Down / Love In An Elevator
Disc Three
The Other Side
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Amazing [CHR single edit]
Get A Grip
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [radio edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
We All Fall Down
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
1LP
Side A
Dream On
Sweet Emotion
Walk This Way
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Cryin'
Side B
Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Crazy [radio edit]
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
2LP
Side A
Mama Kin
Dream On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Side B
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel [Single Version]
Side C
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Love In An Elevator
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Side D
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
4LP
Side A
Mama Kin
Dream On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Side B
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Side C
Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Bright Light Fright
Side D
Draw The Line
Kings And Queens [single version]
Let The Music Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Side E
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Angel [Single Version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]
Side F
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Love In An Elevator
The Other Side
Get A Grip
Amazing [CHR Single Edit]
Side G
Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Side H
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
We All Fall DownWe have x1 of the 4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl sets to give away.
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with AEROSMITH in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.