Win Silverstone Festival Music Tickets For All-Star Line-Up!Be in with the chance to win music tickets for this year’s Silverstone Festival, with performances from a stellar line-up including McFly, the Sugababes, ABC + more.The ticket will allow local fans the opportunity to enjoy main stage performances from the likes of ABC, the Sugababes, McFly, and off-track entertainment over the summer bank holiday weekend (25-27th August).Previously known as The Classic and regularly attracting crowds of more than 100,000 people, Silverstone Festival marks a new era for the much-loved family event. Spurred on by its ever-increasing popularity, Silverstone Festival has secured a spectacular music line-up to close out this summer’s events at Silverstone Circuit.The evening line-up at the Festival will begin on Friday with a Fun Run around the iconic track - with a charity donation due to the event charity, Kidney Research UK - and will be followed by evening main stage performances from eighties idols ABC, with support from The Christians. The original line-up of the Sugababes - who closed down Glastonbury’s Avalon Stage last summer due to their incredible popularity - will take the main stage on Saturday night with support from pop band New Rules. And closing out the weekend’s action with support from The Clause, pop icons McFly will be headlining on Sunday.Commenting on their upcoming headline performance, McFly singer/guitarist Danny Jones said: “I’m super excited to be performing at Silverstone this year. It’s going to be our first time, we don’t know what to expect but we’ve heard it’s going to be incredible. The crowds are amazing, we all love motorsport and so to be performing here is a proper milestone”.The music entry ticket permits visitor access to Silverstone Festival from 4pm on the selected day to enjoy the show. The ticket also enables festival-goers to catch the last few races of the day and offers access to explore other entertainment on site, including the Foodie Fest, the F1 Fanzone, the Shopping Village, funfair + more. These tickets are priced at £25 for adults and £10 for children for Friday’s admission, and £45 for adults and £25 for children on Saturday and Sunday. Full day tickets are also available.