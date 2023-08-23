Win Nina Simone ‘You’ve Got To Learn’ Vinyls

NEWLY DISCOVERED LIVE RECORDING FROM JAZZ LEGEND NINA SIMONEShowcasing Nina’s exceptional performance at The 1966 Newport Jazz Festival,Nina Simone ‘You’ve Got To Learn’ will be released via Verve Records on 21st July.First track from The Celebrated Performance ‘Mississippi Goddam’ out now, listen HereAs part of a year-long celebration of Nina Simone’s 90th birthday, Verve Records and UMe have announced the release of You’ve Got To Learn, a newly-discovered recording of Nina’s performance at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival, set for release on 21st July. Out today is the first single from the album, ‘Mississippi Goddam’.On July 2, 1966, the Newport Jazz Festival witnessed a legendary six-song set by Nina Simone that has remained etched in the memory of music aficionados for over half a century. Now, a previously unknown and unreleased recording of the unforgettable concert is available for the world to hear.The newly released recording captures the essence of Simone’s performance at the festival, showcasing her incredible vocal range and her unparalleled ability to connect with her audience. Listening to this recording, it's easy to understand why hearing Nina Simone in concert a once-in-a-lifetime experience was.Starting with a mesmerizing rendition of ‘You’ve Got To Learn’, Simone showcased the full range of her artistry, with an electrifying and uniquely-swinging performance of “Mississippi Goddam.” The audience, unwilling to let her leave the stage, gave her a passionate standing ovation and were rewarded with an unforgettable show-stopping encore – “Music For Lovers.”Liner notes for the album are provided by Shana L. Redmond, a respected scholar and author who has written extensively on Simone’s life and legacy. Her notes provide a valuable context for the performance and help listeners understand the historical significance of Simone’s music.The release of this recording is a momentous occasion for music lovers and fans of Nina Simone worldwide. It is a rare opportunity to experience the magic of one of the most exceptional performers of the 20th century.1. You’ve Got To Learn2. I Loves You, Porgy3. Blues For Mama4. Be My Husband5. Mississippi Goddam6. Music For Lovers