Win Perky The Pigeon Children's Book

London-based writer and musician Jester Arrow is releasing his debut children’s picture book Perky the Pigeon published by Candy Jar Books. The story focuses on Perky’s big dreams of becoming a rock star, but highlights how difficult it can be to find your place in the world.
Perky loves to sing and often tries to join in with human musicians, only for her plans to go awry in several humorous scenarios. After feeling uncertain, she very nearly gives up, but perseveres thanks to the encouragement of her best friend Speckle. Perky then finds Hailey the Human, who accepts her despite her being a very different musical partner.
Perky the Pigeon seeks to reinforce inclusivity, perseverance and teamwork, as well as the joys of connecting with nature and music. Jester was inspired to write the book due to his sons’ love of pigeons, combined with his own musical journey.
Jester says: “Both nature and music are fantastic forms of therapy, especially when it comes to children. All forms of nature deserve appreciation, and pigeons are a somewhat maligned species, despite their great resilience and adaptability. As the favourite animal of my sons, Benni and Theo, pigeons are much easier to engage with than the classic children’s favourites. You don’t have to visit a zoo or safari park to see them. They’re just on your doorstep, which makes them accessible to all.”
In recent times, Jester has unearthed so many interesting facts about our winged friends. He continues: “Did you know that pigeons can recognise faces? Or that they can deliver messages for the postal services, and have been pivotal during wartime? They really do deserve more credit than they get!”
Jester’s other passion in life is music. He says: “I’ve always found music to be a thoroughly enjoyable, rewarding and creative release. I’ve been in bands since I was a teenager – the latest one being a more playful project, Blue Pig, formed during the pandemic with my two young boys. It helped us focus on something more productive during the difficult days in lockdown.”
Jester believes that music can sometimes take a back seat in education, with its exclusion being detrimental to children and society. He concludes: “I hope that my Perky the Pigeon book will inspire children to experiment with music, but also deliver the underlying message that if you persevere you can achieve your dreams, despite the obstacles.”
Perky the Pigeon is available to buy here
