Win ASIA Phoenix 2LP Vinyl Set

ASIA are a multi-platinum selling, English Rock band who formed in 1981 and celebrated their 40th Anniversary in 2021. ASIA recently released Phoenix for the first time as a 2 vinyl LP set. Phoenix was originally released in 2008 and was their first studio album with the original line-up in a quarter century.
In terms of sound this emotional, compelling comeback album sees Asia continue the very high standards from where they left off in 1985, as ever displaying suppleness when stretching out into multi-part suites while retaining a knack for big, arena pop hooks.
Their 1982 self-titled debut album reached number one in several countries, including 9 weeks topping the US charts, with lead single ‘Heat Of The Moment’ making the top 40 in over a dozen, including US #4.
This is the second of four critically acclaimed ‘reunion’ releases (2007-2012) featuring vocalist John Wetton ex of King Crimson, guitarist Steve Howe and keyboard player Geoff Downes from Yes and drummer Carl Palmer from Emerson, Lake & Palmer.
The sleeve comprise unique artwork by world famous rock music artist Roger Dean.
Tracklisting:
Side A
1. Never Again
2. Nothing's Forever
3. Heroine
Side B
1. Sleeping Giant / No Way Back / Reprise
2. Alibis
3. I Will Remember You
Side C
1. Shadow Of A Doubt
2. Parallel Worlds / Vortex / Déya
3. Wish I'd Known All Along
Side D
1. Orchard Of Mines
2. Over And Over
1. An Extraordinary Life
