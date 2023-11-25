Win Foo Fighters: The Band That Dave Made

Foo Fighters The Band That Dave Made by Stevie ChickReleased 30 November 2023 - Hardback £25Paying homage to the band’s enduring longevity, this updated edition of Foo Fighters: The Band That Dave Made is a comprehensive look at their career from backstory to their most recent album. Fully illustrated, this handsome biography from acclaimed rock writer Stevie Chick is a fitting tribute to one of the planet’s biggest rock groups.• New, updated edition, including tributes to Taylor Hawkins• Stunningly illustrated with more than 200 essential images• Includes the latest album, Medicine at MidnightThis fully-illustrated biography is a fitting tribute to a band born out of the "nicest guy in rock's" single- minded vision and now one of the planet's biggest rock groupsFrom the ashes of Nirvana, Dave Grohl rose as a one-man band with a self- titled album: Foo Fighters. Now, almost 30 years on, and having recruited (and lost) additional band members, Grohl’s vision has grown into a rock solid outfit that, despite the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, is still playing music to its legions of fans across the world.AUTHOR Stevie Chick is an author and music journalist based in London. He regularly contributes to the Guardian, MOJO, The Quietus and Kerrang! has written for NME, The Times, Melody Maker, Sleaze Nation and Plan B, and edits the zine Loose Lips Sink Ships. He is also the author of Psychic Confusion: The Sonic Youth Story (Omnibus), Spray Paint the Wall: The Story of Black Flag (Omnibus) and Ninja Tune: 20 Years of Beats and Pieces (Black Dog).