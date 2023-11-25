Win AC/DC For Those About To Rock

AC/DC For Those About To Rock by Paul ElliottReleased 12th October 2023 - Hardback £25New updated edition to celebrate 50 years of AC/DC Lavishly illustrated with more than 200 essential imagesAC/DC have made the most visceral and single-minded rock, and inspired generations of rock icons from Def Leppard to Guns N’ Roses and Metallica.The basic blueprint laid down in their early albums with Bon Scott—hard, no-nonsense, riff-driven rock ’n’ roll—has served them well with more than 200 million records sold, including the best-selling rock album of all time—Back in Black.Illustrated with more than 200 photographs, Paul Elliott documents AC/DC’s career from backstory to their latest album2020’s Power Up (PWR/UP)—offering real insight into the band’s enduring success and rise to rock royalty.Author Paul Elliott started writing about rock in 1985 as a contributor to Sounds, and has since worked for Kerrang!, MOJO, Q, Vox, Heat, Blender (US), Metal Hammer and various other titles.His books include Guns N’ Roses: The Life and Times of a Rock ‘N’ Roll band (Palazzo, 2017), Rock: 101 Iconic Rock, Heavy Metal & Hard Rock Albums (Palazzo, 2020), and Star Man, the autobiography of rock bodyguard Michael Francis (Simon & Schuster). Paul currently writes for Total Guitar and Classic Rock