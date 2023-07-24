Win Trojan Records Essential Artist Collections Vinyls

Trojan Records release Essential Artist Collections for John Holt and Ken Boothe — a brand new series of artist-focused compilation albums showcasing some of the very best talent from the label’s esteemed roster. These releases will be followed by Desmond Dekker and Marcia Griffiths on the 2nd June. Championing their stellar catalogues, the series highlights the most important ska and reggae tracks from the most influential artists and vocal/instrumental groups with each title available in double colour vinyl, double CD and digital formats.After fronting popular Jamaican vocal trio the Paragons on a succession of best-selling rock steady singles during the late Sixties, John Holt went on to become one of Jamaica’s most popular solo performers, scoring a series of reggae hits for many of the island’s leading record producers. His international breakthrough came in 1974 with the hugely popular ‘1000 Volts of Holt’ album, which fused raw reggae rhythms with sophisticated orchestral arrangements. The highlight of the long-player was a reworking of Kris Kristoffersson’s country hit, ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, which the following year became a global hit, with the single peaking at Number 6 in the UK charts. Over the years that followed, Holt remained a giant of the reggae scene with further best sellers and numerous sell-out shows around the world. The very best of his solo work has been brought together on this Essential Artist compilation.Arguably the most gifted Jamaican performer of his generation, Ken Boothe is today widely regarded as a living legend, having recorded innumerable ska, rock steady and reggae classics over a period spanning some 60 years. After making his recording debut in 1962, Ken enjoyed a hugely successful career in Jamaica before achieving international stardom in 1974 with his chart-topping interpretation of ‘Everything I Own’ and the top 10 follow-up, ‘Crying Over You’. Both of these hugely popular tracks feature on this collection, amongst many other groundbreaking Boothe triumphs.These new Essential Artist Collections follow recent releases from icons The Skatalites and The Maytals, featuring only the best hits from their esteemed, much loved catalogues.About Trojan RecordsTaking its name from the flatbed truck that revered producer Duke Reid used to transport his sound system around Jamaica, Trojan Records was instrumental in introducing the sound of the island to the world at large.The iconic record label, established in 1968, has continually drawn upon its legendary catalogue to showcase the very best Jamaican music, bringing the likes of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Desmond Dekker, Marcia Griffiths, John Holt, Ken Boothe, Toots & The Maytals and Jimmy Cliff to a mainstream audience.Within its vaults lie many of the greatest and most popular Jamaican records of all time from ska and rock steady to roots and dub, comprising scores of major hits that have significantly influenced the sound of popular music and culture.Trojan Records changed the British musical and cultural landscape, bringing a new sound and ethos to the world. Now part of the BMG family, the label continues to grow from strength to strength, building upon its profound legacy.