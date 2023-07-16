Win Teskey Brothers LPs

The Teskey Brothers announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, The Winding Way – out on Friday June 16. Four years after their globe-conquering second LP, Run Home Slow (2019), which followed their debut LP Half Mile Harvest (2017), the artistic vision of vocalist Josh Teskey and his brother, guitarist and engineer Sam Teskey is more defined than ever. Today sees the release of their new single, Oceans of Emotions, a stunning return that captures the heart & soul that people love about The Teskey Brothers complete with striking production.With the closure of their beloved Half Mile Harvest Studios in Warrandyte Australia, where they recorded their first two studio albums, on The Winding Way Sam and Josh made a conscious decision to try something different and headed to Sydney to record with acclaimed producer (and huge Teskey fan) Eric J Dubowsky (Flume, Chet Faker, Chemical Brothers).“We didn’t want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre,” says Sam, who collaborated with Dubowsky on the production. “We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue.”And the payoff is there, in abundance from the moment album opener I’m Leaving smoothly makes its way through your speakers. A bigger and more adventurous sounding record than The Teskey Brothers’ first two albums, The Winding Way is bursting with life. If Half Mile Harvest was the aural equivalent of the sun coming through in the morning, and Run Home Slow was a whiskey in a great bar - then The Winding Way is a fireplace burning, a warm escape from the cold and a full circle return to the magic of where it all started, two brothers bonding over their pure love of soul, while taking more risks than ever before.“A lot of thought and time has gone into this record, more than in the past,” says Josh.2019’s Run Home Slow saw Sam Teskey earn a Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Album and produced sold-out headline tours across the world. Run Home Slow fulfilled the promise of their debut record, 2017’s Half Mile Harvest, cementing The Teskey Brothers as a classy modern band with an appetite for classic soul and R&B music.The Teskey Brothers navigated the Covid shutdown with reasonable aplomb, releasing two live albums. Both Josh and Sam stretched their legs with a couple of solo records before returning to write and record The Winding Way, a truly remarkable collection honouring Josh and Sam’s roots, while looking to the future.The brothers are currently playing to sold-out crowds across the UK & Europe (selling over 40,000 tickets), including a sold-out show at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. They most recently, played two headline shows in Amsterdam to 12,000 people. Following their Headline UK/EU tour, the band will support Bruce Springsteen in Milan and then Hozier on his UK tour in Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff & London before heading over to North America for their headline tour throughout August, September & October, with shows selling fast!The Teskey Brothers – The Winding WayReleased on Friday 16th June via Decca Records02-Mar Muffathalle, Munich (SOLD OUT)03-Mar E-Werk, Cologne (SOLD OUT)04-Mar Huxleys, Berlin10-Mar AFAS Live, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)11-Mar AFAS Live, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)18-Mar Academy, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)19-Mar Albert Hall, Manchester (Matinee)19-Mar Albert Hall, Manchester (SOLD OUT)24-Mar Madeline, Brussels (SOLD OUT)25-Mar Bataclan, Paris (SOLD OUT)31-Mar The Limelight, Belfast (SOLD OUT)01-Apr Olympia, Dublin (SOLD OUT)08-Apr Centro Cultural De Belem15-Apr Zermatt, Switzerland (SOLD OUT)24-Apr Dome, Brighton (SOLD OUT)25-Apr Academy, Bristol (SOLD OUT)26-Apr Eventim Apollo, London (SOLD OUT)12-May NX, Newcastle13-May Academy, Oxford (SOLD OUT)20-May Junction, Cambridge (SOLD OUT)21-May Stylus, Leeds26-May Vulkan Arena, Oslo27-May Debaser, Stockholm28-May Vega, Copenhagen (Venue Upgrade)9-Jun International Blues Festival, Grolloo16-Jun Banquet @ Pryzm, London (in-store)17-Jun Black Deer Festival, Kent19-Jun Resident, Brighton (in-store)20-Jun Rough Trade, Nottingham (in-store)21-Jun Rough Trade, Bristol (in-store)24-Jun God Save The Kouign Festival, Penmarch30-Jun Malahide Castle, Dublin (SOLD OUT) *supporting Hozier2-Jul Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter5-Jul Castlefield Bowl, Manchester (SOLD OUT) *supporting Hozier6-Jul Cardiff Castle, Cardiff (SOLD OUT) *supporting Hozier7-Jul North Sea Jazz Festival, Rotterdam11-Jul Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux12-Jul Centralstation, Darmstadt21-Jul Alexandra Palace Park, London (SOLD OUT) *supporting Hozier22-Jul Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava25-Jul Autodromo di Monza, Italy (SOLD OUT) *supporting Bruce Springsteen