Win a t-shirt, cinema poster and book for Meet Me In The Bathroom

To celebrate the cinema release MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM, an immersive journey through the New York music scene of the early 2000s, we have a film T-shirt, a cinema poster and the book by Lizzy Goodman that inspired the film to give away.Featuring never-before-seen footage of iconic artists including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem the film tells the story of how a new generation kick started a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world.Inspired by the book by Lizzy Goodman and directed by the award-winning filmmakers behind “Shut Up And Play The Hits” and “Blur: No Distance Left to Run” - Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM is the definitive film about the last great romantic age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, featuring some of the biggest personalities and hits, and a wealth of never-before-seen archive footage.