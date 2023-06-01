Win a t-shirt, cinema poster and book for Meet Me In The Bathroom

To celebrate the cinema release MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM, an immersive journey through the New York music scene of the early 2000s, we have a film T-shirt, a cinema poster and the book by Lizzy Goodman that inspired the film to give away.
Featuring never-before-seen footage of iconic artists including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem the film tells the story of how a new generation kick started a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world.
Inspired by the book by Lizzy Goodman and directed by the award-winning filmmakers behind “Shut Up And Play The Hits” and “Blur: No Distance Left to Run” - Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM is the definitive film about the last great romantic age of Rock ‘n’ Roll, featuring some of the biggest personalities and hits, and a wealth of never-before-seen archive footage. We have TWO BUNDLES too give away!
To win the T-shirt and poster simply answer the following question:
What was the title of The Strokes first album
A) What is this
B) Is This It
C) I’ve no idea
Meet Me In The Bathroom Is Out Now In UK & Irish Cinemas
Just send your ANSWER on an email with MEET ME IN THE BATHROOM in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.