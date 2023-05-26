Win Eurovision 2023 CDs

UNITED BY MUSIC
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Album from Universal Music
It’s that time again! Record levels of excitement are guaranteed as this year’s Eurovision is hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine. Despite frequently languishing at the bottom of the score board, last year saw a mind blowing, and frankly quite surprising success for the UK. A certain Sam Ryder blew the socks off the judges with his joyful performance of the anthemic “Space Man”. Pipped to the post by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, second placing was a dream result and a big 2 fingers to all the nay-sayers.
Unfortunately, this year’s Eurovision couldn’t be held in the winner’s country for obvious reason, so after talks with the European Broadcasting Union ,it was agreed that the honour would go to the runner up. All the big British cities clamoured to hold the prestigious event, but only one could come out triumphant and that was the home of the Fab Four…Liverpool.
As sure as day follows night and Greece give Cyprus full marks, social media will be awash with colourful criticism and ascerbic asides as all the artists from Australia to Switzerland give it their best shot to receive those highly coveted 12 points in the grand final on May 9th.
In the run up to the big event, Universal Music release a spectacular album featuring all the 37 songs entered for the competition (Track-listing below). Entitled “United By Music”, fans will be spoilt for choice with formats: There’s the ever popular Karaoke version, CDs, a triple vinyl edition and to follow a little later, a DVD collection.
United by Music is this year’s slogan. It demonstrates the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Host City Liverpool.
Presenting the Grand Final will be Eurovision legend Graham Norton, award-winning Ukrainian singer, Julia Sanina (of The HARDKISS), internationally acclaimed musical theatre performer, three-time Olivier Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham, and singer-songwriter, pop star and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon.
First Semi-Final: Tuesday 9 May
Second Semi-Final: Thursday 11 May
Grand Final: Saturday 13 May
Country, Artist and song title as follows:
Albania Albina & Kelmendi Family Duje
Armenia Brunette Future Lover
Austria Teya & Salena Who The Hell Is Edgar
Australia Voyager Promise
Azerbaijan TuralTuranX Tell Me More
Belgium Gustaph Because Of You
Switzerland Remo Forrer Watergun
Cyprus Andrew Lambrou Break a Broken Heart
Czechia Vesna My Sister's Crown
Germany Lord Of The Lost Blood & Glitter
Denmark Reiley Breaking My Heart
Estonia Alika Bridges
Spain (ES) Blanca Paloma Ea Ea
Finland Käärijä Cha Cha Cha
France La Zarra Évidemment
UK (GB) Mae Muller I Wrote A Song
Georgia Iru Echo
Greece Victor Vernicos What Τhey Say
Croatia (HR) Let 3 Mama ŠČ!
Ireland Wild Youth We Are One
Israel Noa Kirel Unicorn
Iceland Diljá Power
Italy Marco Mengoni Due Vite
Lithuania Monika Linkytė Stay
Latvia Sudden Lights Aijā
Moldova Pasha Parfeny Soarele și Luna
Malta The Busker Dance (Our Own Party)
Netherlands Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper Burning Daylight
Norway Alessandra Queen of Kings
Poland Blanka Solo
Portugal Mimicat Ai Coração
Romania Theodor Andrei D.G.T. (Off and On)
Serbia Luke Black Samo Mi Se Spava
Sweden Loreen Tattoo
Slovenia Joker Out Carpe Diem
San Marino Piqued Jacks Like an Animal
Ukraine TVORCHI Heart of Steel We have TWO CDs to give away!
