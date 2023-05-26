Win Eurovision 2023 CDs

UNITED BY MUSICThe 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Album from Universal MusicIt’s that time again! Record levels of excitement are guaranteed as this year’s Eurovision is hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine. Despite frequently languishing at the bottom of the score board, last year saw a mind blowing, and frankly quite surprising success for the UK. A certain Sam Ryder blew the socks off the judges with his joyful performance of the anthemic “Space Man”. Pipped to the post by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, second placing was a dream result and a big 2 fingers to all the nay-sayers.Unfortunately, this year’s Eurovision couldn’t be held in the winner’s country for obvious reason, so after talks with the European Broadcasting Union ,it was agreed that the honour would go to the runner up. All the big British cities clamoured to hold the prestigious event, but only one could come out triumphant and that was the home of the Fab Four…Liverpool.As sure as day follows night and Greece give Cyprus full marks, social media will be awash with colourful criticism and ascerbic asides as all the artists from Australia to Switzerland give it their best shot to receive those highly coveted 12 points in the grand final on May 9th.In the run up to the big event, Universal Music release a spectacular album featuring all the 37 songs entered for the competition (Track-listing below). Entitled “United By Music”, fans will be spoilt for choice with formats: There’s the ever popular Karaoke version, CDs, a triple vinyl edition and to follow a little later, a DVD collection.United by Music is this year’s slogan. It demonstrates the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Host City Liverpool.Presenting the Grand Final will be Eurovision legend Graham Norton, award-winning Ukrainian singer, Julia Sanina (of The HARDKISS), internationally acclaimed musical theatre performer, three-time Olivier Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham, and singer-songwriter, pop star and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon.First Semi-Final: Tuesday 9 MaySecond Semi-Final: Thursday 11 MayGrand Final: Saturday 13 MayCountry, Artist and song title as follows:Albania Albina & Kelmendi Family DujeArmenia Brunette Future LoverAustria Teya & Salena Who The Hell Is EdgarAustralia Voyager PromiseAzerbaijan TuralTuranX Tell Me MoreBelgium Gustaph Because Of YouSwitzerland Remo Forrer WatergunCyprus Andrew Lambrou Break a Broken HeartCzechia Vesna My Sister's CrownGermany Lord Of The Lost Blood & GlitterDenmark Reiley Breaking My HeartEstonia Alika BridgesSpain (ES) Blanca Paloma Ea EaFinland Käärijä Cha Cha ChaFrance La Zarra ÉvidemmentUK (GB) Mae Muller I Wrote A SongGeorgia Iru EchoGreece Victor Vernicos What Τhey SayCroatia (HR) Let 3 Mama ŠČ!Ireland Wild Youth We Are OneIsrael Noa Kirel UnicornIceland Diljá PowerItaly Marco Mengoni Due ViteLithuania Monika Linkytė StayLatvia Sudden Lights AijāMoldova Pasha Parfeny Soarele și LunaMalta The Busker Dance (Our Own Party)Netherlands Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper Burning DaylightNorway Alessandra Queen of KingsPoland Blanka SoloPortugal Mimicat Ai CoraçãoRomania Theodor Andrei D.G.T. (Off and On)Serbia Luke Black Samo Mi Se SpavaSweden Loreen TattooSlovenia Joker Out Carpe DiemSan Marino Piqued Jacks Like an AnimalUkraine TVORCHI Heart of Steel