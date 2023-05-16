Win a pair of tickets for 51st Festival

Celebrated for delivering the best in classic and emerging dance music, 51st Festival (FKA 51st State) has announced full details on its 2023 edition, taking place in its new home in the heart of London at Copthall Playing Fields on Saturday, 5th August.As one of the UK's most diverse and inclusive festivals, the event remains unmatched for threading nostalgic, iconic acts with the best in cutting-edge new music and plenty of good-time vibes. It truly celebrates house music across its many genres, exploring Soulful, Classic, Tech, Afro, Garage, Disco, Soul, RnB, Dancehall, Soca, Amapiano, Drum & Bass and more, showcasing the technicoloured heritage of dance.Today, 51st Festival announces its lineup of over 100 dance music icons, legends and party starters across six stages joining the celebration this August in what promises to be a day of hedonistic joy. Bobby and Steve’s legendary Ibiza label and events promotion company, Groove Odyssey’s mains stage acts include Louie Vega and David Morales' DJ and production collaboration Kings of House NYC; famed NYC party starters Body & Soul, who deliver a unique soulful mix of organic and spiritual dance music grooves; French ambassador of stylish club sounds, Dimitri from Paris; and fusing jazz, disco, gospel & spiritual house, DJ Spen. On hosting duties is American house and soul singer and songwriter Barbara Tucker.Legendary Notting Hill Carnival sound system Rampage host an incredible mix of live and DJ talent, including a dancehall superstar to be announced; American DJ, record producer and actor at the top of his game, DJ Jazzy Jeff; vibraphonist/vocalist Roy Ayers, who is among the best-known, most loved and respected jazz/R&B artists on the music scene; he performs as part of his ‘Farewell tour’. Continuing the dancehall party is the celebrated sound system The Heatwave, respected UK DJ Robbo Ranx, and award-winning DJ outfit, Firin Squad, who have been blazing a trail through London's underground scene for over a decade.Legendary old-school house and garage promoters Backto95 host a slew of some of the biggest names in UK music: Including house legend, Daft Punk collaborator and Grammy winner Todd Edwards; legends of the UK pirate radio underground Heartless Crew; and, heralded as the Godfathers of UK Garage, Grant Nelson, and Norris ‘Da Boss’ Windross. Also joining is Matt 'Jam' Lamont, who remains an intrinsic part of the UK dance scene, and house producer, garage MC and resident Kiss FM DJ Majestic. A special surprise guest is still to be announced, billed as the UK’s number 1 Garage DJ. A slew of the best MCs in the scene, such as MC Creed, MC DT, MC CKP, MR Buzzhard, MC Rankin, MC Kie, MC Onyx Stone, join live vocalists Elizabeth Troy, Kallaghan, Bizzie’s Party, and Denis Funktastic, on this incredible lineup.Tech-house London party leaders La Fiesta stage host Grammy award-winning New York house master Roger Sanchez and Grammy Award-nominated DJ/Producer Todd Terry. Also announced is the instinctive and exciting Jess Bays, who has captured the attention of ravers, peers and tastemakers alike, and the talented Polish duo, Catz 'n Dogz, who promise to make you move, no matter the tempo, melody, or texture.Vibrant and prolific DJs, producers and stage hosts, The Dolly Rockers present the innovative and pioneering British DJ Norman Jay, guaranteed to deliver good time vibes only, alongside disco/funk and house master from Perth, Australia, Dr Packer. Also joining them are British club DJ and icon Brandon Block, and RatPack, aka DJ Lipmaster Mark & MC Evenson Allen, with a classic house set.Over on Internet radio station House FM’s VIP stage and ringing in the funky, soulful house charge is Chicago house producer and hero of the underground, Mike Dunn. Also joining is international house DJ, producer, tastemaker and label boss DJ Pioneer, and one of house music's most important vocalists, Robert Owens. They’re joined by legends of house DJ Supa D & Coldsteps; R&B vocalist and dancer Angie B, and soulful house connoisseur Omotosho.