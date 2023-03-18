Win Nathan Carter London Palladium tickets

Ireland’s top Country Popstar sensational live show comes to the UK this month.Over the last 10 years, Irish entertainer Nathan Carter has become one of the UK’s most prolific touring artists, performing over 300 concerts with his incredible band bringing back old-fashioned musicianship that has become his signature trademark.Nathan plays his annual London Palladium show on Mother’s Day 19th March.Born in Liverpool to Irish parents from County Down, Nathan Carter has released 9 studio albums and 4 live albums. He performs pop, Irish folk, country music and timeless ballads.With tracks such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’ receiving hit status, he is one of Ireland’s biggest artists, who has outsold One Direction, Pharrell Williams and Michael Buble. He also became the first Irish country act to reach number 1 in the Irish charts in 2013 after Garth Brooks, six years before.Growing up in a house where Country and Western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to the classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton which firmly rooted themselves in his musical DNA.From the tender age of 4 years old, not only learning to play guitar, piano, and accordion, which plays a vital part in his live show, Nathan quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys choir where he toured the world ……and even performed in front of the Pope in Rome!Tour Dates11th Northampton Derngate Theatre12th Aylesbury Waterside Theatre16th Christchurch Regent17th Birmingham Symphony Hall19th London PalladiumTickets to all the dates are on sale now via ticketline.co.uk or venue box offices.You could win tickets to Nathan’s London Palladium concert on 19th March.Music News have two pairs of tickets to give away.Terms & ConditionsNo cash alternative. Prize is for tickets to the show this show only and are not transferrable. Prize does not include transportation.