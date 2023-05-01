Win Terry Emm's fourth album 'Wish You Were Here'

In December 2021, acclaimed singer-songwriter Terry Emm’s Facebook page flickered into life after a 7-year hiatus to announce some magnificent news. The Hertfordshire based artist’s folk Xmas single ‘Gently’ had been featured in award winning Toronto based author Jacquelyn Middleton’s Amazon #1 best-selling Christmas novel ‘The Certainty Of Chance’.
The two main characters of the novel listen to Terry Emm’s track ‘Gently’ on the radio at the pivotal reveal moment of the narrative of this heart-warming Christmas story of love, loss and serendipity. Following this unexpected unearthing of ‘Gently’ and gaining a renewed sense of creativity, Emm reissued ‘Gently’ in December 2022 for its 10th anniversary and recorded a brand-new album ‘Wish You Were Here’ with Lukas Drinkwater (Emily Barker, Terence Blacker) on production duties.
‘Wish You Were Here’ begins in an alt-country style. Opener and title track ‘Wish You Were Here’ is a five-minute velveteen alt-Americana epic where you can feel the many years of Emm’s absence from music burning through triumphantly in its gorgeousness. Next, comes ‘You Mean A Lot To Me’, a sweetly poised, yearning duet with highly acclaimed folk singer Maz O’Connor and recent single ‘November Evenings’ then pushes things up a notch with a blistering Magnolia Electric Co. style folk-rock jam where Emm and Drinkwater really let loose.
Listen to 'November Evenings' here
.
Emm then takes us on a tumultuous journey with the washed-out atmospherics of ‘Morning Mist’ and ‘Tongue Tied’ and the dramatic doom ladened ‘Another Day At The Top’, to finally resolve into the stunningly beautiful ‘The Leaving’ where Maz O’Connor’s vocals again add a layer of haunting beauty. The final part of the album shows Emm breaking through the angst with no nonsense singer-songwriter banger ‘Dwell’ to finish with bright stoner-calypso jam ‘Island Soul’ and the joyous uplifting ‘June’ where Emm reflects on his return to music in with the poignant chorus refrain, ‘You know it’s never too late to try again’.
A celebration of creativity and breaking down barriers, both in Emm’s personal journey and in his musical styles, ‘Wish You Were Here’, is a striking singer-songwriter album that should be cherished in record collections. The album is Emm’s fourth effort following ‘White Butterflies’ (2009), ‘Petals Fallen Off The Sun’ (2012) and ‘Starlight’ (2014), which received glowing reviews from the likes of MOJO, Uncut and The Guardian and airplay on BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2.
Pre-Order 'Wish You Were Here' now here
. We have THREE CDs to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with TERRY EMM in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.