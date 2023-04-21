Win tickets to McFly, Sugababes, The Vamps, Penn & Teller and Ranjit Bawa at The Halls Wolverhampton

We’re celebrating The Halls Wolverhampton opening month with giveaways. You can be in with a chance to win tickets to McFly, Sugababes, The Vamps, Penn & Teller and Ranjit Bawa at the newly refurbished The Halls Wolverhampton, the iconic venue is having an epic relaunch this June.Penn & Teller - June 1st 2023Penn & Teller are American magicians and entertainers who have performed together since the late 1970s. From busking on the street of Philadelphia to selling out runs on Broadway, they are one of the most loved acts in Las Vegas history.The Vamps - June 10th 2023Consisting of Brad Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Trisitan Evans, British pop-rock band The Vamps have gone from strength to strength since their 2014 debut album ‘Meet the Vamps’. Two Number 1 albums, 4 billion streams and 5 consecutive years of sold out O2 Arena headline shows.Ranjit Bawa – June 11th 2023An Indian singer and actor associated with Punjabi language music and films who rose to fame from his folk single ‘Jatt Di Akal’ in 2013 which broke many Punjabi records. Ranjit has received multiple awards including PTC Best Folk Oriented Song Award in 2013 and Best World Album Award in 2015 for his album ‘Mitti Da Bawa’.McFly - June 16th 2023Formed in 2003, the London-based band is one of the most iconic British bands of the 00s. The group consists of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd. McFly rose to fame in 2004 with their debut album Room on the 3rd Floor, which landed them at number 1 in the UK Album Charts, becoming the youngest band ever to have an album debut at number one.Sugababes - June 29th 2023Classic British girl group, Sugababes, are back with the original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy. Formed in 1998, Sugababes are one of the only British girl group to have six number one UK singles. The era-defining girl group has made an epic comeback with a sold-out Glastonbury performance and new album The Lost Tapes, which they have waited eight years to release - and now they’re coming to The Halls Wolverhampton this June!Siouxsie - June 21st 2023One of the most influential British females of the rock era. Formally known as Siouxsie Sioux, the lead singer of Siouxsie and the Banshees, one of the original punk/rock bands. In 2023, Siouxsie cannoned her return to the stage, with several UK and European dates including The Halls Wolverhampton.