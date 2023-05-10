Win Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Blu-rays

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODYA brilliant retelling of a trailblazing career, WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY tells the story of the extraordinary Whitney Houston, chronicling her inspiring rise to fame from a choir girl from New Jersey to a worldwide superstar. You can now celebrate the legendary star over and over again, in WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY. Buy or Rent the Home Premiere on Digital from 9th February, Download & Keep from 6th March and Rent on Digital and Buy on Blu-Ray and DVD on 13th March.WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou, Harriet), written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Best Adapted Screenplay, The Two Popes, 2019), produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, TV’s “End Of The F***ing World”), the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY also stars Stanley Tucci (Spotlight), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Tamara Tunie (A Journal For Jordan), Nafessa Williams (TV’s “Black Lightning”), and Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods).WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY follows Houston’s life from New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?