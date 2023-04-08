Win The Police Greatest Hits Double LP

The Police
Greatest Hits to be reissued as a double LP
Released 24 March 2023
One of the most celebrated and best-selling Greatest Hits packages of all time, ‘The Police - Greatest Hits’ is being reissued as a double-LP set on 24 March on 180g heavyweight black vinyl.
A multi-platinum selling global smash on CD, it was originally released in 1992 and with only a limited run of vinyl originally made available, it became a much sought-after set amongst fans, whilst the CD version simultaneously proved to be the perfect introduction to one of the most unique bands of all time.
Available for pre-order here
it will be released on 24 March.
The definitive compilation of The Police, remastered at Abbey Road Studios, features 16 tracks, 14 UK top-20 hits and five UK number one singles including ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘Walking On The Moon’, ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ and ‘Every Breath You Take’.
The Police are one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide. A dynamic three-piece comprising of Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar), Andy Summers (guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums, percussion), the trio is one of the most iconic bands to emerge from the original British ‘new wave’ of the late 1970s.
They became a global touring phenomenon throughout the early 1980s and are a multi-award winning group with two Brit Awards, six Grammys and an MTV Video Music Award to date. In 2003, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Recording only five studio albums (four of which made Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time), the band also produced an extraordinary number of commercial successes and critically-acclaimed hit singles. Their astonishing musical range and skilful musicianship, paired with Sting’s astute lyrics, successfully mixed punk, reggae, jazz and rock influences into a melting pot of ingenious songs that still stand the test of time today.
Tracklisting:
Disc One
Side A
Roxanne
Can't Stand Losing You
So Lonely
Message In A Bottle
Side B
Walking On The Moon
The Bed's Too Big Without You
Don't Stand So Close To Me
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
Disc Two
Side A
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Invisible Sun
Spirits In The Material World
Synchronicity II
Side B
Every Breath You Take
King Of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
