Win tickets to see Kety Fusco at The Royal Albert Hall
Ends: 01 April 2023
On 3rd March 2023, acclaimed Italian / Swiss harpist Kety Fusco will launch her fantastic new album ‘The Harp, Chapter I’ at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Here’s your chance to win 2 tickets to what will be a spine-tingling and unpredictable show!
‘The Harp, Chapter I’ is the first work on vinyl: a 19-minute album. Kety speaks of this album as an experience: the experience of a journey, which begins with the horsehair rubbing along the strings of the harp and ends, for the moment, with a vibrator beating against the harp's soundboard, producing drones and controversial sounds and an incessant beat of shrieks inside the soundbox.
All the sounds on the album are produced by an 80-kilo wooden harp, a carbon electric harp and Kety Fuscos live electronic manipulation. ‘The Harp, Chapter I’ transports you, leaves you imagining, dreaming, angry, confused and above all it must leave you with questions.
Kety explains that she would like people after listening to the album to be left with a bitter taste in their mouths, both positive and negative, because a bitter taste in the mouth is almost always disturbing.
Watch the video for ‘2072’ here:
Kety Fusco and the harp met when she was 6 years old and they have never left each other since. After years of studying and perfecting the classical harp, Kety embarked on an exploration of non-traditional harp sounds, made from objects such as hairpins, scotch tape, wax, stones, hair dryers, and so she says: "The harp was born in the 7th century, when the air was different, tastes and experiences had nothing to do with today's world and to this day I cannot think that there is no evolution: that is why I am designing anew harp, it will still be her, but contemporary and everyone will have the opportunity to approach it; in the meantime, welcome to THE HARP’