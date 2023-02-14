Win Richard Hawley 'Live At Halifax Piece Hall' Vinyl + DVD

Richard Hawley - Live At Halifax Piece HallFollowing his run of summer shows with Paul Weller, and to coincide with his December tour - including three special shows at Sheffield’s Leadmill - on 16 December Live Here Now will release a live CD and DVD of Richard Hawley’s outstanding 2021 Halifax Piece Hall concert.'Live at Halifax Piece Hall' captures, for the first time, Richard Hawley in concert with his full band who are all on storming form – his previous two live albums having been stripped back semi-acoustic shows. Recorded on a beautiful autumn night in September 2021 and in spectacular surroundings, the album features many Hawley classics as well as songs from his most recent album ‘Further’, augmented by a 4-piece string ensemble. Simply put, it is Hawley at his best.Tracklisting:Off My MindAloneStanding At The Sky's EdgeI’m Looking For Someone To Find MeTonight The Streets Are OursColes CornerGalley GirlDon't Stare At The SunOpen Up Your DoorDown In The WoodsIs There A PillFor Your Lover Give Some TimeThere’s A Storm A Comin'Heart Of Oak