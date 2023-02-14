Win Richard Hawley 'Live At Halifax Piece Hall' Vinyl + DVD

Richard Hawley - Live At Halifax Piece Hall
Following his run of summer shows with Paul Weller, and to coincide with his December tour - including three special shows at Sheffield’s Leadmill - on 16 December Live Here Now will release a live CD and DVD of Richard Hawley’s outstanding 2021 Halifax Piece Hall concert.
'Live at Halifax Piece Hall' captures, for the first time, Richard Hawley in concert with his full band who are all on storming form – his previous two live albums having been stripped back semi-acoustic shows. Recorded on a beautiful autumn night in September 2021 and in spectacular surroundings, the album features many Hawley classics as well as songs from his most recent album ‘Further’, augmented by a 4-piece string ensemble. Simply put, it is Hawley at his best.
Tracklisting:
Off My Mind
Alone
Standing At The Sky's Edge
I’m Looking For Someone To Find Me
Tonight The Streets Are Ours
Coles Corner
Galley Girl
Don't Stare At The Sun
Open Up Your Door
Down In The Woods
Is There A Pill
For Your Lover Give Some Time
There’s A Storm A Comin'
Heart Of Oak We have the VINYL and DVD editions to give away!
To enter simply name one artist on our new Tickets Directory.
Just send your ANSWER on an email with HAWLEY in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
You can double your chances by liking & retweeting the competition on our Competitions Club page @competitionsC. Good luck & tag friends for extra entries.
For more competitions entries visit our network sites Film-News.co.uk
, Theatre-News.com and Game-News.co.uk.
Get the competitions delivered directly to you by signing up to our newsletter here.
Promoter Terms and conditions.