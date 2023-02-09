Win Digital copies of 25 Years of UK Garage documentary

To celebrate the release of the new UK documentary, 25 Years of UK Garage, Platinum Pictures are thrilled to give away digital copies of the film on Digital Download.25 Years of UK Garage gives an insight into the stories of the DJs and MCs from the UK Garage dance music scene over the past two and a half decades. UK Garage was initially a very British phenomena, which subsequently spread worldwide, and spawned and influenced some of the most significant music styles of modern times.Directed by Terry Stone and Richard Turner, and featuring appearances from Richie Campbell, Jason Kaye, Anthony Joshua, MC Harvey, Leo The Lion, Ms. Dynamite, Lisa Maffia, Megaman, So Solid Crew, Dane Bowers, M.C. Creed, DJ Majestic, MC Bushkin, Heartless Crew, DJ Swiss, DJ PDS, Oxide & Neutrino and Scott Garcia.25 Years of UK Garage is available on Digital Download now