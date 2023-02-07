Win Beans on Toast ‘The Fascinating Adventures of Little Bee’ CDs

Beans on Toast releases: ‘The Fascinating Adventures of Little Bee’.Available now, ‘The Fascinating Adventures of Little Bee’ is the fifteenth studio release from folk singer Beans on Toast.Teaming up with Jaime and Lily Adamsfield to create a new collection of illustrated stories and original songs, his debut release for children follows the hero of Little Bee on a journey to exotic new places, from the sea to the city, the woods to other worlds, into space and back in time.Opening-up a world of disco and discovery, you can join Little Bee on a trip “To The Rainbow” now. One of the most vibrant adventures of the series, tune in on YouTube below:Speaking about his first release for children, Beans on Toast says:“I feel like kid's books are very similar to folk songs. They're simple, to the point, with a message about being kind to the world and its people. When Jaime and Lily presented me with a character they had invented, Little Bee, and asked if I had any ideas and what we could do with the character - I said yes - and this project of children's stories and songs was born. It’s completely different from anything I've ever done.”Recorded at Durham Sound Studios and featuring guest musicians Kitty & Lewis Durham (of Kitty, Daisy & Lewis), plus Jack Flanagan (Mystery Jets) and Matt Magic Fingers, all ten songs of ‘The Fascinating Adventures of Little Bee’ are streaming on all services today - listen here.Available as a beautifully illustrated box set package, ‘The Fascinating Adventures of Little Bee’ set includes 10 children's books, access to the full album of original music written by Beans on Toast, plus access to a digital treasure trove of additional online entertainment.