Win Gilbert O’Sullivan The Best Of 3xCD

Gilbert O’Sullivan - The Best Of - 67-track, 3CD Deluxe career spanning collection from 1970 up to and including tracks from his hugely acclaimed 2022 album, Driven.Includes his duets with Peggy Lee, Mick Hucknall and KT TunstallFollowing the recent acclaim of his 20th studio album, Driven, on 18 November BMG will release the most extensive careering spanning Gilbert O’Sullivan collection to date and the first in 10 years.The Best Of is the ultimate celebration of Gilbert O’Sullivan. Curated by Gilbert, the collection covers the star’s illustrious career and includes the monumental hits ‘Alone Again (Naturally), ‘Get Down’, ‘Matrimony’ and many more. It will be available on Digi-sleeve Triple CD and Digital Formats.Gilbert O’Sullivan’s unique blend of melodic craftsmanship, witty wordplay, topical acuity and surrealist humour has given him an enduring and endearing career. His songwriting knack has outlived and transcended fashion, global million-sellers and critical acclaim. Now recognised as one of our great singer-songwriters, he’s been championed in recent years by everyone from Paul Weller, Nina Simone, Mick Hucknall, Squeeze’s Difford & Tilbrook, Neil Diamond to Gary Barlow (whose Crooner Sessions Gilbert duetted on earlier this year), Empire Of The Sun, Boy George and The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess whose acclaimed ‘The Listening Party’ recently featured Gilbert’s Himself, Back To Front and 2022’s Driven albums.Gilbert O’Sullivan’s career has spanned 50 years. His first single success ‘Nothing Rhymed’ was released in 1970 and almost overnight it achieved Top 10 status In the UK and Europe charts.His 1971 debut album Himself was littered with the most perfect examples of his art and craftsmanship. His second, 1972’s Back To Front, firmly cemented Gilbert amongst the world’s best, with Top 10 singles and no. 1’s around the world, including the classic ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’ which topped the US charts for six weeks and earned him three Grammy nominations.British recognition soon followed with the songs ‘Clair’ and ‘Get Down’ reaching the summit of the UK singles charts and his LP Back To Front topping the album charts. In the same year at the 18th Ivor Novello Awards Gilbert was named ‘Song Writer of the Year’. To date he has won three Ivors and in recent times performed alongside other artists at BBC Proms in the Park. He has also made three appearances at Glastonbury including the main stage, and toured extensively throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe, Japan and Australia.His recent albums, 2018’s Ethan Johns-produced Gilbert O’Sullivan and this year’s Andy Wright-produced Driven (both awarded 4-stars in MOJO magazine), have seen a rightful renaissance and reappraisal of this Irish born, outstanding British talent.The Best Of collection features 67 career spanning songs, split over three themed CDs.CD1, Get Down, features 23 lively songs including ‘Get Down’, ‘Matrimony’, ‘So What’, and ‘Take Love’ (feat. KT Tunstall).CD2, Alone Again, features 22 more melancholy and reflective moments of the master craftsman’s career, including worldwide hit and much covered song ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’, ‘Nothing Rhymed’, ‘Tomorrow Today’, and the recent ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’ (feat. Mick Hucknall).CD3, Love… Gilbert, gathers up 21 songs for the heart. Including, ‘What’s In A Kiss?’, ‘Clair’, and ‘Can’t Think Straight (duet with Peggy Lee), and bonus track ‘Christmas Song (I’m Not Dreaming Of A White Christmas)’.