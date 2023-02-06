Win an ODD Ball from Reverb.com

Our friends at Reverb.com have offered us one of these super cool ODD Balls
to giveaway - RRP £85
The most unique Bluetooth MIDI controller - the first ball in the world to make music. Bounce it, smash it, knee it and make beats in seconds. ODD Ball is compatible out of the box with all DAW softwares and it comes with an easy to use App to play and create tracks on the go, available for free on iOS and Andriod*.Play with 100s or Pro Sounds
Play with multiple ODD Balls, designed to be bounced and thrown
Compatible with music streaming App like Spotify and Apple Music
Loop beats and create kick-ass tracks
Sample your own sounds and use them with ODD BallSpecs
Bluetooth MIDI
5 hours battery life
Matt Silicone finish
Water Resistant
5V USB charging
200g
7.5 cm diameterQuestion: Who are Reverb?
A: The Leading Online Marketplace For Buying and Selling New and Second-Hand Music Gear
B: An effect whereby the sound produced by an amplifier or an amplified musical instrument is made to reverberate slightly.
C: An Argentinian Post Punk, Indie New Wave band
Just send your ANSWER on an email with REVERB in the subject line to comps@music-news.com please include your NAME, EMAIL, ADDRESS & TWITTER HANDLE (if available).
It's that simple! Best of luck!
