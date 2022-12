Win an ODD Ball from Reverb.com

Our friends at Reverb.com have offered us one of these super cool ODD Balls to giveaway - RRP £85The most unique Bluetooth MIDI controller - the first ball in the world to make music. Bounce it, smash it, knee it and make beats in seconds. ODD Ball is compatible out of the box with all DAW softwares and it comes with an easy to use App to play and create tracks on the go, available for free on iOS and Andriod*.Play with multiple ODD Balls, designed to be bounced and thrownCompatible with music streaming App like Spotify and Apple MusicLoop beats and create kick-ass tracksSample your own sounds and use them with ODD BallBluetooth MIDI5 hours battery lifeMatt Silicone finishWater Resistant5V USB charging200g7.5 cm diameter